Almanac: May-June 2107

What To Do in the Garden in May & June

ANNUALS & PERENNIALS

Buying Plants:

— Choose compact, healthy plants with unopened buds that are appropriate for your gardens.

— Check plant tags to make sure your growing conditions meet the plant’s needs and that the final height and width is appropriate for your space.

— Check for signs of insects (chewed leaves, puncture wounds, sticky substances) or disease (yellow leaves, stunted growth, signs of fungi). Be sure to look on both sides of the leaves.

— Buy yourself at least one new plant! Consider those beneficial to pollinators and birds.

In the Garden:

— Leave bulb foliage intact until it yellows and wilts but remove spent flowers to prevent seed formation. The foliage is required to give the bulb energy for blooming next year.

— Watch for pale yellow trails on columbine leaves caused by leaf miner. Remove and destroy infested leaves throughout the season.

— At the end of June, cut back perennials such as phlox, bee balm, sedum, asters, and goldenrod by one-third to one-half to control height or delay flowering.

— Cut back spring flowering perennials such as pulmonaria and perennial geraniums after they bloom to encourage the growth of new foliage and/or reblooming.

— Deadhead perennials and annuals to prevent seed formation and to encourage new growth and more flowers.

— Place stakes or other supports next to or over taller flowering plants so they can grow up through them without damage to foliage and flowers.

— Plant dahlias, gladiolas, lilies, begonias, elephant ears, caladiums, and cannas when the soil is warm.

— Place plants in the soil at the proper depth. Be sure to spread out the roots.

— After direct-sowing seeds, be sure to thin the seedlings to prevent crowding.

— Spring bulbs can be moved or divided as soon as the foliage dies.

— Weigela, forsythia, and spiraea can be pruned back after blooming. Cut about one-third of the stems to the ground.

— Remove spent flowers from azaleas and rhododendrons so energy goes to the foliage rather than to the making of seeds.

— If growing azaleas and/or rhododendrons in higher pH soil, be sure to add acidifying agents to the soil.

LAWNS

— Mow lawn at least three inches high. This helps the lawn outcompete weeds and encourages deeper, healthier root growth. Leave grass clippings on the lawn to return nutrients to the soil.

— The first application of lawn fertilizer, if needed, can be put down around Memorial Day. If fertilizer was applied in fall, a spring application is not necessary. A top dressing of compost is an excellent natural fertilizer.

— For optimal pre-emergent crabgrass control, do not apply until soil is close to 60 degrees. Crabgrass doesn’t germinate until the soil temperature two inches deep is between 60 and 64 degrees. Applying when the ground is too cold is a waste of money and chemicals.

VEGETABLES

— Check the Cornell Recommended Vegetable list for suggested and disease-resistant varieties.

— Plant your brassicas now: broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and summer cabbage.

— Reseed bush beans every few weeks to replace plants that have finished producing.

— Leeks may be moved to their final growing place in the garden.

— Plant your tomatoes, squash, pumpkins, and peppers when the ground is warm to promote growth, lessen the chance of disease, and to prevent blossom end rot in tomatoes. End of May is recommended.

— If plants were grown from seed be sure to harden them off before planting them in the garden.

— Harvest salad greens, radishes, and spring onions if ready.

— Stake tomato plants. Pinch out sucker growth.

GENERAL GARDENING

— Start slug control.

— Check for four-lined plant bugs.

— Avoid overcrowding plants to discourage disease.

— Use deer repellants or consider deer resistant plants.

— Prune spring flowering trees and shrubs after blooming is finished.

— Weed now while weeds are small.

— Keep newly planted trees, shrubs, vegetables, perennials, and flowers well watered (about one inch per week.)

— Renew mulch if necessary.

— Turn your compost. Add finished compost to all beds. Distribute about 1/4 inch depth over your lawn as well. This discourages weeds and enriches the soil.

— Thin out your fruit trees to ensure fruit of a reasonable size.

— Gradually move houseplants outdoors to a site with some shade when night temperatures are above 50 degrees.

— Make softwood cuttings before the plant tissue hardens to insure success.

— Rethink at least one of your gardens. Begin to make changes now.

— Carol Ann Harlos and Lyn Chimera, Master Gardeners, Erie County