Annual Winter Photo Contest is back!

It’s officially winter… and time for our annual winter photo contest! After a hiatus last year, we are pleased to roll out a new online submission process. See contest rules and enter here: UGJ Winter Photo Contest page
BUFFALO - ITHACA - ROCHESTER - SYRACUSE
Victor, NY 14564 • Phone: 585/733-8979 • Email Us • About Us • Find Us:
It’s officially winter… and time for our annual winter photo contest! After a hiatus last year, we are pleased to roll out a new online submission process. See contest rules and enter here: UGJ Winter Photo Contest page
Previous post: Near or Far: November-December 2016
{ 0 comments… add one now }