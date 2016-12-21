Ear to the Ground: The Insider Dirt to Gardening in Upstate NY

Annual Winter Photo Contest is back!

by cathym on December 21, 2016

It’s officially winter… and time for our annual winter photo contest! After a hiatus last year, we are pleased to roll out a new online submission process. See contest rules and enter here: UGJ Winter Photo Contest page

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Google+