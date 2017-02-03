From the Publisher: January-February 2017

Hello and thank you for picking up this copy of our 2017 Directory—it marks the start of our twenty-third year in publication.

Over the past year and a half, I’ve been focusing on my new role as editor-in-chief at (585) magazine, Rochester’s best culture and lifestyle publication. If you’re unfamiliar, please pick one up.

I’m also pleased to announce that I’m newly the editor of IRISES, the quarterly bulletin of the American Iris Sociey. If you’re into irises, check it out at ais.org.

More news? The Association for Garden Communicators will have its annual conference right here in Buffalo this summer. Our beloved Cornell Plantations has been renamed Cornell Botanic Gardens. And the Rochester Civic Garden Center has a new executive director, Carrie Remis. We are looking forward to everything that 2017 has in store and continuing to bring you the best in upstate gardening news and information.

Please thank our sponsors for making this annual directory possible.