Garden Hose Guards
by cathym on March 28, 2017
by Cathy Monrad
MATERIALS PER HOSE GUARD
2 foot piece of ½ inch rebar
1 foot length of ½ inch copper pipe
½ inch copper pipe cap
1 cabinet door knob; type with bolt attached
TOOLS
Scrap wood
Pliers
Drill and bits
Hammer or mallet
1. Place pipe cap upside down on scrap wood and hold in place with pliers. Use small drill bit to create a pilot hole. Increase bit size and redrill hole until knob bolt fits.
2. Insert knob bolt through cap hole and add nut. Use needle-nose pliers to grasp nut inside cap while turning knob to tighten.
3. Place cap on pipe.
4. Pound rebar in the ground with hammer leaving 8 inches visible.
5. Slide finished hose guard over rebar.
Cathy Monrad is the graphic designer and the self-proclaimed garden crafter for the Upstate Gardners’ Journal.
