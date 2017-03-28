Garden Hose Guards

by Cathy Monrad

MATERIALS PER HOSE GUARD

2 foot piece of ½ inch rebar

1 foot length of ½ inch copper pipe

½ inch copper pipe cap

1 cabinet door knob; type with bolt attached

TOOLS

Scrap wood

Pliers

Drill and bits

Hammer or mallet

Cathy Monrad is the graphic designer and the self-proclaimed garden crafter for the Upstate Gardners’ Journal.