“Plantasia Gardens Through the Ages” Seminar Schedule

March 23–March 26, the Fairgrounds Event Center in Hamburg

All seminars to take place in the large seminar room unless otherwise noted.

Large seminar room is located to the left of the concession stand.

Small seminar room is located to the right of the concession stand.

THURSDAY , MARCH 23, 2017

11 am: Don’t Just Gawk—Learn on Garden Walks – Connie Oswald Stofko, Publisher of Buffalo-NiagaraGardening.com

Noon: Pruning 101 – Steve Sypniewski, CNLP, ISA Certified Arborist; Buffalo State College

1 pm: How to Care for Your Lawn – Walt Nelson, Cooperative Extension Monroe County

1 pm: (small seminar room) How to Safely Use a Chain Saw – Nate Buckley, For the Love of Trees Company

2 pm: Container Gardening – Lyn Chimera, Lessons from Nature

2 pm: (small seminar room) Demonstration: How to Make a Terrarium – Kristy Schmitt, Erie County Botanical Gardens

3 pm: Ornamental Grass – Sharon Webber, CNLP; Horticulture Instructor, Niagara County Community College; Earthlines

4 pm: Helping the Honeybees – Erin Masterson, Masterson’s Garden Center, Inc. & Aquatic Nursery

5 pm: Drought: The Killer of Trees – Brian Sayers, Tree Doctor

6 pm: Making Your Landscape Come Alive with a Splash of Color – Dan Robillard – Horticulture Instructor, McKinley High School

FRIDAY, MARCH 24, 2017

11 am: Shade Gardening with Tips, Tricks and Suggestions of What to Use – Tim Zimmerman, CNLP, Robert Baker Company

Noon: Garden for the Caterpillars – Dave O’Donnell, Eastern Monarch Butterfly Farm

1 pm: Perennials for WNY Gardens, Best Choices & Best Care – Sally Cunningham, CNLP, Author; Lockwood’s Greenhouses

2 pm: Design Your Own Landscape – Richard Tedeschi, Jacrist Gardening Services, Inc.

3 pm: Ken Brown Hour—Horticulture Questions Answered

4 pm: Picture Tour of the “Drave’s Arboretum” – Tom Draves, Draves Tree & Landscape

5 pm: How to Identify Emerald Ash Borer and What You Should Do – Tandy Lewis, U.S. Department of Agriculture – APHIS Division

6 pm: Victorian Language of Flowers – Kristy Schmitt, Erie County Botanical Gardens

SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2017

11 am: Succulents: Small and Mighty – Jackie Albarella, Albarella Media, Channel 2

Noon: Gardening Through the Ages – Dawn Hummel, BeeDazzled Media

Noon: (small seminar room) A Moment in Time Floral Designs – Dorothy Julius, Along Gardens Path

1 pm: The Useful and the Beautiful in the Landscape – Nellie Gardener, Flower Fields; Darwin Martin House

2 pm: The Ancient Art of Moss Ball Gardening – David Clark, Instructor, Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

3 pm: Your Yard (and the Birds and the Bees) Needs Native Plants: How to Choose and Use Them – Sally Cunningham, CNLP, Author; Lockwood’s Greenhouse

4 pm: Edible Wild Plants – Ken Parker, CNLP

5 pm: Manipulate Your Landscape to Attract Wildlife – Russ Lis, Aquatic Ecology Instructor, McKinley High School

6 pm: How to Design a Japanese Garden – Matt Smith, CNLP

SUNDAY, MARCH 26, 2017

10 am: Which Hostas Where – Hostas in the Landscape – Mike Shadrack, Smug Creek Gardens

11 am: Feng Shui Your Garden – Applying Ancient Formulas & Symbols to Modern Gardens – David Clark, Instructor, Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens

Noon: Making More Plants (Propagation for the Home Gardener) – Carol Harlos, Master Gardener

Noon: (small seminar room) Demonstration—Insects, Diseases & Weeds, Oh My! Household Products Used for Home Remedies – Michael Klepp, CNLP, The Plant Man

1 pm: What’s that Bug? In Your Garden and in Your House – Tom Mitchell, Horticulture Instructor, Niagara County Community College; Mitchell Landscaping

2 pm: Container Gardening—Beyond Thriller, Filler, & Spiller – Carolyn Stanko, CNLP, Horticulture Instructor, Niagara County Community College

3 pm: New Shrubs and Perennials for 2017 – Tim Zimmerman, CNLP, Robert Baker Company

All seminars to take place in the large seminar room unless otherwise noted.

Large seminar room is located to the left of the concession stand.

Small seminar room is located to the right of the concession stand.