Stump the Chump: November-December 2016

by Ted Collins, AKA Doc Lilac

Hints:

With legumes I’m likely to be compared

“Pinnate,” pods, and all that stuff,

My stems are a little tooth-brush like

But not quite as stiff or rough.

If bigger, like closer relatives,

I’d be good as firewood,

Plus as rot-resistant fence posts,

and I’d take over if I could.

I flower briefly, month of May,

Rose-colored showy, no scent.

The fact that you don’t know me better,

Is, of course, my chief lament.

I’m not sold at Northern Nurseries

or Oriental Garden Supply,

I could be invasive, so they are evasive,

Say John Prince and Al Pfieffer: “That’s why!”