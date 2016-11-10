Stump the Chump: November-December 2016

by Ted Collins, AKA Doc Lilac
Hints:
With legumes I’m likely to be compared
“Pinnate,” pods, and all that stuff,
My stems are a little tooth-brush like
But not quite as stiff or rough.
If bigger, like closer relatives,
I’d be good as firewood,
Plus as rot-resistant fence posts,
and I’d take over if I could.
I flower briefly, month of May,
Rose-colored showy, no scent.
The fact that you don’t know me better,
Is, of course, my chief lament.
I’m not sold at Northern Nurseries
or Oriental Garden Supply,
I could be invasive, so they are evasive,
Say John Prince and Al Pfieffer: “That’s why!”
The first person to answer correctly, genus and species please, will win a $50 gift certificate to Aladdin’s. Please call 585/301-7181 or email megan@upstategardenersjournal.com to guess.
We will accept guesses starting November 14, 2016, in order to give everyone a fair chance. Good luck!
The answer to the September-October 2016 stumper: Vigna unguiculata subsp. sesquipedalis
